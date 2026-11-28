Share Follow GOAL on Google

Manchester United were beaten 4-0 at home in front of their own fans by visitors Brentford at Old Trafford in the 12th round of the Premier League.

Advertisement

Man United remain stuck second from bottom in the Premier League on eight points, just a single point above bottom side Crystal Palace, who face Hull City tomorrow, Sunday.

One win in 12 Premier League rounds. That's all Manchester United have managed, and it came against Ipswich Town.

Relegation is now a real threat, even though the club recently appointed coach Mauricio Pochettino as Michael Carrick's successor.

United last went down in the 1973-1974 season, finishing second from bottom on 32 points with 10 wins, 12 draws and 20 defeats.

Advertisement Advertisement

And here's the shocking twist that points to another United relegation: the team's start over the first 12 rounds of 1973-1974 was far better than Man Utd's start to the current 2026-2027 campaign.

Related Topics

Back in the 1973-1974 Premier League season, Man United won four of their first 12 matches, drawing two and losing six.

This time, Man Utd have tasted victory just once, with five draws and six defeats.

Advertisement

According to statistics outlet Squawka, Manchester United have conceded four or more goals in three consecutive Premier League matches for the first time since 1961.

First came a 4-4 home draw with Aston Villa. Liverpool then beat them 4-0 at Anfield, before Brentford came to Old Trafford and won by the same scoreline (4-0).

Advertisement

Squawka added: "Manchester United have played 10 consecutive Premier League matches without a win for the first time in their history."

The outlet also noted that Manchester United have failed to keep a clean sheet in their first 12 matches of a Premier League season for the first time since 1930-1931.

Advertisement

That season (1930-1931) ended in relegation, with Manchester United finishing bottom of the table.