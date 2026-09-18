The scales have tipped in the trial of the century over the death of football legend Diego Armando Maradona. Shocking medical testimony has demolished the prosecution's account of a prolonged agony for the Argentine star, confirming his heart was "completely normal" and that his death was the result of a sudden, unforeseeable event.

Seven members of Maradona's medical team face a charge of homicide with possible intent (dolus eventualis) in a trial that has gripped global opinion. That charge rests on the premise that they knew their actions or negligence could lead to the death of "Number 10", and that they could have foreseen the fatal outcome.

Cardiologist Ricardo Iglesias dropped a bombshell before the San Isidro court. He said in his testimony, as reported by "France 24": "Maradona suffered an acute event due to a cardiac arrhythmia, and that is why he died. Sudden acute events are unpredictable and there were no indications warning of an end of this kind."

His testimony directly contradicted the prosecution's experts, who told earlier sessions that Maradona endured prolonged suffering and hours of agony as a result of untreated heart failure.

The doctor settled the debate. "The heart is completely normal, I find no evidence to support the existence of a prolonged agony," he said, denying the account that Maradona had been dying for 12 hours before his death.

Iglesias also revealed the football legend was not suffering from any active heart disease in 2020. After he stopped taking the drugs that had caused him a heart attack in 2000, the doctor explained, his heart was able to achieve "a full recovery".

Then there was the controversial home care in a house in the Tigre area north of Buenos Aires, where Maradona died on 25 November 2020 at the age of 60 following a cardiac respiratory arrest linked to an acute pulmonary oedema after head surgery.

Iglesias placed the responsibility on the "prepaid medicine company". He considered the treating team's actions logical, especially as Maradona had not been prescribed any cardiac treatment upon his discharge from hospital.

Nor was this the only testimony to support the defence. Clinical doctor José Antonio Maya, called by the defence of the main defendant, neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, gave similar evidence.

He said: "Maradona underwent several surgical operations, and cardiac assessments were carried out before each operation which determined that his anaesthesia risk was ASA 2 (moderate).. he was not a patient at cardiac risk."

The lengthy trial began in April in San Isidro and is now entering its final, decisive phase. The seven defendants, among them doctors, nurses and a psychiatrist, face up to 25 years in prison. All of them maintain their innocence.

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Closing arguments from the 13 parties involved, split into six prosecuting bodies and seven defence bodies, are scheduled to begin on 8 October. A small number of witnesses remain before the curtain falls on one of the most sensational sporting cases in history.