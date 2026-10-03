British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has fallen victim to blackmail. The perpetrator: the United Arab Emirates. According to The Telegraph, that country are pressuring Burnham not to punish Manchester City too heavily.

England was rocked last Friday when Manchester City were found guilty of breaching the Premier League Financial Rules 114 times.

Manchester City have appealed against the verdict. It could still take months before it becomes clear whether the club are actually guilty and what punishment awaits them.

Speculation has been swirling in the meantime. On Thursday, British Prime Minister Burnham gave his view on the matter. He said it would be a disaster for England if the Arab owners sold the club because of their many investments in Manchester.

His comments sparked heavy criticism, forcing him to row back a day later and say: “No club is above the law.” On Friday evening, The Telegraph published a shocking article.

To rival America’s Silicon Valley, the British government are planning to build a gigantic tech hub between Oxford and Cambridge. They badly need investors for it.

According to The Telegraph , Arab sheikhs who were set to invest heavily in the project told Burnham and other British politicians they would turn off the funding tap if Manchester City are deemed guilty.