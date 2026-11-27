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Dutch club PSV have lodged complaints with UEFA and Real Madrid over the treatment of their supporters during the meeting between the two sides. The game was classified as high-risk and required the Government Delegation to deploy more than 1,800 personnel to secure it.

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The incident centred on a fan who had booked two adjacent seats for himself and his son at the Santiago Bernabeu. The father had seat 631 in the away section. His son had seat 625.

But when they turned up for Real Madrid's match against PSV on Tuesday, they were told, to their surprise, that they had to go in separately, because organisational procedures had set out a different entry point for each of them. Both ended up in tears.

The PSV supporters' association described the episode in a statement on how the Dutch club's fans were treated in Madrid. The complaints, it said, started in the queues and stretched all the way to the toilets in the away end. It added: "We are football fans, not criminals."

PSV fans call on the club to take action

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PSV supporters condemned the hours they spent waiting and said they were struck with batons on the back of the neck while standing in the queues.

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By their account, the process began with ticket and passport checks at the first checkpoint. Then came a thorough search, and fans had to hand over belongings including power banks, lipstick and e-cigarettes.

It didn't end there. They faced another search on entry, and some were searched yet again on their way to the toilets.

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Even getting back to their seats after a trip through the concourse meant showing passports and tickets once more, the association added.

PSV raised their complaints at the subsequent meeting with Real Madrid and UEFA, a club spokesperson told Eindhovens Dagblad.

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The supporters' association now wants the affected fans' experiences to reach UEFA through football supporters' groups across the continent.

Madrid's Government Delegation had announced a security plan for the match, with 4,225 away fans expected. The security authorities coordinated an operation involving more than 1,800 personnel: police officers, emergency staff, security guards and stewards from both clubs.

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Nor is this the first time it's happened at Real Madrid's stadium. When they hosted Olympique de Marseille in the Champions League on 16 September 2025, the French side's supporters went through a similar episode on their way in.

The National Police set up a security cordon while Real Madrid's private security staff searched fans one by one. Some had to take off their shirts and shoes. Power banks, e-cigarettes, lighters and bottles were all confiscated, and there were reports of accusations being levelled at the police around the stadium before the match.