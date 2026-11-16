Shock rocks Manchester United: Lukaku announces departure in surprise decision

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Following the emphatic victory over Italy, Romelu Lukaku dropped a bombshell about his future with the Belgium national team, with an unexpected decision after his appearance in the Red Devils' latest gathering.

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The 33-year-old Fenerbahçe striker announced his international retirement on Monday via his official Instagram account. He confirmed he felt relieved to bring his international career to an end, despite having linked up with the national team for the latest gathering.

In a message to the Belgian fans, Lukaku recalled the most notable moments of his journey with the national team and thanked the teammates and coaches who had accompanied him throughout those years.

The Belgian striker wrote: "Over these 16 years, I gave everything I could for the national team, and I experienced every possible emotion. I played alongside exceptional teammates to whom I will always remain grateful, and I would like to thank them all, along with the coaches who encouraged me and trusted me to help the team. It was a wonderful adventure, and I enjoyed every moment of it."

Belgium's all-time top scorer, with 94 international goals, added: "To the Belgian fans, thank you for your continued support for our team. I am proud to have represented my country in 4 World Cups and 3 European Championships, and I will never forget these moments. I am at peace with my decision to stop here. It was a wonderful experience, and it was my pleasure to live it. I am grateful to you, thank you."

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Lukaku bows out after 135 caps and 94 goals, a record haul that makes him the Red Devils' leading marksman and one of the biggest figures in the national team's history.

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Final Italy match without an appearance

Italy ran out 4-1 winners against Belgium on Sunday at the King Baudouin Stadium, a game that may well mark Lukaku's final appearance in a national team gathering, even though he never got on the pitch.

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He went through lengthy warm-ups on the touchline during the match but was never called upon. Injury had also ruled him out of the squad for the meeting with Turkey.

His retirement hands coach Mark van Bommel a fresh challenge. He must now build a new attacking force for Belgium, following the departure of their record scorer and one of their most prominent figures of recent years.