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Zinedine Zidane, the France coach, has lost some of his popularity in France following the national team's results in the UEFA Nations League.

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According to Foot Mercato, Zidane's popularity has dropped by 3 points after his second camp in charge of France. The figures come from a poll carried out by Odoxa for Winamax and RTL radio.

It's only a slight dip. Zidane remains hugely popular with the French public, with 83% still holding a positive view of the former number 10, and that figure rises to 90% among football fans.

The national team have fared worse. Their popularity has fallen 6 points, from 75% in the previous poll to 69%. Even so, that's still among the highest figures recorded over the past ten years.

Fans are split on how Zinedine Zidane's tenure has started. Around half of them (47%) think France have become weaker than they were under Didier Deschamps, while 49% believe the team's performances have improved.

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The poll suggests the enthusiasm of the September and October camps is starting to fade.

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Zidane's tactical choices and line-ups drew 74% positive opinions, down 15 points.

The quality of performances scored 68%, a fall of 17 points. The team's overall level dropped furthest of all, to 65%, down 22 points.

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Zidane has taken charge of 6 matches in the UEFA Nations League. He began with two 1-0 wins, over Turkey and Belgium.

A 1-1 draw with Italy followed, then a resounding 4-1 win over Belgium.

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In the fifth round, France slipped to a 1-3 defeat away to Italy, before getting back on track by beating Turkey 2-1.

They still topped their group, setting up a blockbuster quarter-final against Spain.