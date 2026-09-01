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Abobakr El Mokadem

Translated by

Shock of the final hours: behind the scenes of Barcelona's failure to complete their last summer signing

Transfers
Valencia vs Barcelona
Valencia
Barcelona
LaLiga
R. Nijstad
H. Flick
Spain
Netherlands
Germany

His club wants to sell him in England

Barcelona's late scramble to get a deal over the line before the summer window slammed shut has ended in failure.

According to "Mundo Deportivo", the Catalans went after Rod Nijstad (18), a centre-back from Dutch side Twente, on deadline day.

Twente had other ideas. They flatly refused to part with their promising defender.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth on the "Kooora" forums

For days, Barcelona had chased Nijstad, a towering 1.95-metre defender who reads the game well, distributes the ball with real quality and carries considerable attacking threat.

 Dutch reports point to an opening offer worth 8 million euros, which Twente turned down. The Catalans dug in and threw everything at one final bid today.

That last roll of the dice came to nothing. Sources at Barcelona say they walked away because of Twente's stance.

Twente rate Rod Nijstad highly and reckon he could fetch north of 10 million euros. Some outlets go further, claiming the Dutch club want around 50 million euros to sell him to a Premier League side. That looks wildly ambitious.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth on the "Kooora" forums

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