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Shock for Salem Al-Dawsari: surprise over the Asian Player of the Year award!

S. Al-Dawsari
F. Al-Buraikan
Al Hilal
Al Ahli
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia

A shocking prophecy!

Salem Al-Dawsari has been handed an unexpected surprise in the race for the Asian Player of the Year award. Badr Bal-Obaid, a media figure and Asian football specialist, revealed the final ranking of the nominees, and it placed the Al-Hilal and Saudi national team captain third.

Speaking on the "Dawreena Ghair" programme, Bal-Obaid laid out his information on the results. Firas Al-Buraikan came first, ahead of Iran's Alireza Beiranvand in second, while Al-Dawsari had to settle for third.

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If the ranking is officially confirmed, it marks a notable twist in the race for the continental prize. Salem had been hoping to add another honour to his collection, having won the award twice before, in 2022 and 2025, and he was chasing the chance to become the first player ever crowned three times.

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Bal-Obaid's revelation aside, the official announcement remains the deciding factor. All eyes stay fixed on the Asian Football Confederation awards ceremony for the final result.

What makes the surprise sting all the more is Al-Dawsari's standing in Asian football in recent years. He has become one of the most prominent Saudi faces on the continent, claiming the award twice in a short space of time.

A third nomination had lifted his hopes of reaching a historic milestone. Bal-Obaid's information, though, opens the door to a very different ending, pending official confirmation.

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