Shock diagnosis for Kvaratskhelia! PSG star suffers after horrific injury

Paris Saint-Germain confirmed on Wednesday that Kvaratskhelia has torn his cruciate ligament. He will be out for months.

After almost an hour, Kvaratskhelia twisted his knee in a fair challenge with Barcelona's Xavi Espart and landed awkwardly on the pitch. He could not leave unaided and needed support on his way to the dressing room, barely able to put weight on the affected leg.

"Why me? I never left anything to chance. I had probably prepared for this match better than ever before. I thought I was ready for anything – but not this," Kvaratskhelia wrote in Georgian on Instagram, adding that he was "ready to spend the coming months working, in pain and in tears".

Just seconds earlier, captain Marquinhos had picked up an injury in a challenge with Anhtony Gordon and signalled to coach Luis Enrique that he could not continue. A double substitution followed.

Will Dembele also be out for a long time at PSG?

PSG superstar Dembele had already gone off injured in the first half (19th minute). The reigning world footballer of the year suffered the injury during a sprint duel without direct contact from an opponent. After accelerating, the forward suddenly stopped and grabbed his left thigh. He now appears to be facing a lengthy spell out with a muscle injury.

Cameras caught Dembele's face contorted with pain, and it quickly became clear that he could not continue. The 2018 world champion's injury is also a severe blow for PSG, as he had recently returned to outstanding form. He recorded four goals and six assists in ten competitive matches this season. The 29-year-old registered six goal contributions in two Champions League matches alone and was outstanding in last week's 4-2 win against Manchester City.

In midfield, former Leipzig player Dani Olmo, 28, picked up an injury in a challenge with Vitinha, leaving Barcelona with at least one injured player to contend with. Hansi Flick replaced Olmo with Fermin Lopez after just 26 minutes.

Despite their extensive injury problems, the reigning Champions League winners beat the Catalans, who had been unbeaten and in strong form until then. After Lamine Yamal struck late to make it 2-2, Vitinha and Fabian put the finishing touches on the match. With three wins from three matches, PSG currently lead the Champions League table alongside Liverpool.

Ligue 1 leaders Olympique Lyon await in a top-of-the-table clash next Sunday. Paris face Villarreal in the Champions League in early November.

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