Argentina began their campaign at the Under-17 World Cup, currently being held in Qatar, with a 2-0 defeat by Australia on Thursday.
After a goalless first half, Argentina's Alvaro Guich handed Australia the lead in the 60th minute, turning the ball into his own net.
Akol Ikon doubled Australia's lead in the 71st minute.
Worse followed for Argentina. The referee sent off Benjamin Vallejo in the third minute of stoppage time (90+3).
Argentina sit in Group C alongside Australia, Mozambique and Denmark.
Mozambique had already opened their campaign by thrashing Denmark 4-0.
Over in Group A, hosts Qatar got off the mark with a 2-0 win over Panama.
It stayed goalless until the 91st minute (90+1). Then Qatar won a penalty and Taha Naseer stepped up to convert it.
Four minutes later, Abdullah Babiker made it two.
Qatar sit top of the group early on with 3 points, ahead on goal difference of Greece, who beat Egypt 2-1.
France beat Haiti 3-1 in Group D of the Under-17 World Cup.
Louane Merifield put them in control with two first-half goals.
Noha Kader Tehe added France's third in the 47th minute, before Kinsley Prophete pulled one back with Haiti's only goal in the 88th minute.
France top their group with 3 points, ahead on goal difference of Uruguay, who edged Saudi Arabia 3-2.
In Group B, South Korea swept past Uganda 3-0, while Ecuador saw off New Caledonia 1-0.
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I am an Egyptian journalist specializing in sports, working for the Kooora website since 2016.
My journalism journey began after graduating from the Faculty of Mass Communication at Cairo University (Journalism Department) in 2011, and I joined the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate in 2017.
At Kooora, I found the football passion that has been with me since childhood, following news of global clubs—especially Real Madrid—as well as Egyptian clubs, particularly Al Ahly SC.
My journey with football began by supporting Al Ahly from a very young age, then following the 1998 FIFA World Cup at the age of 8. I became attached to legends such as Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo Nazário, and Rivaldo, along with other skillful players of that era like Davor Šuker, Bebeto, Iván Zamorano, Marcelo Salas, and Ariel Ortega, as well as strikers like Michael Owen, Patrick Kluivert, Gabriel Batistuta, Samuel Eto'o, and David Trezeguet.
Since UEFA Euro 2004, which ended with Greece winning the title, I began closely following the legend Cristiano Ronaldo, whom I consider the greatest in football history due to his remarkable career, especially during his time with Real Madrid, my favorite club worldwide.
My professional experience is centered on writing news, providing analysis, covering both international and local events, as well as editorial reviewing (desk work).
During my time at Kooora, I have published several series, including “Great but…”, “Legitimate Betrayal”, and “Mercato AI”, in addition to a variety of reports.
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