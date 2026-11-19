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Argentina began their campaign at the Under-17 World Cup, currently being held in Qatar, with a 2-0 defeat by Australia on Thursday.

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After a goalless first half, Argentina's Alvaro Guich handed Australia the lead in the 60th minute, turning the ball into his own net.

Akol Ikon doubled Australia's lead in the 71st minute.

Worse followed for Argentina. The referee sent off Benjamin Vallejo in the third minute of stoppage time (90+3).

Argentina sit in Group C alongside Australia, Mozambique and Denmark.

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Mozambique had already opened their campaign by thrashing Denmark 4-0.

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Over in Group A, hosts Qatar got off the mark with a 2-0 win over Panama.

It stayed goalless until the 91st minute (90+1). Then Qatar won a penalty and Taha Naseer stepped up to convert it.

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Four minutes later, Abdullah Babiker made it two.

Qatar sit top of the group early on with 3 points, ahead on goal difference of Greece, who beat Egypt 2-1.

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France beat Haiti 3-1 in Group D of the Under-17 World Cup.

Louane Merifield put them in control with two first-half goals.

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Noha Kader Tehe added France's third in the 47th minute, before Kinsley Prophete pulled one back with Haiti's only goal in the 88th minute.

France top their group with 3 points, ahead on goal difference of Uruguay, who edged Saudi Arabia 3-2.

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In Group B, South Korea swept past Uganda 3-0, while Ecuador saw off New Caledonia 1-0.