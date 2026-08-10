John Terry has lit the touchpaper on a fresh controversy in English football. The legendary Chelsea captain claims Jose Mourinho used unusual methods on the way to the Premier League title, going as far as obtaining video recordings from inside rivals' training sessions.

Long before Southampton's spying scandal against Middlesbrough in last season's Championship play-offs, Chelsea were waging what you might call a secret "video war".

The details emerged in Netflix's new documentary on Mourinho's golden era at Stamford Bridge, which shone a light on the pivotal role video analysis played in the team's success.

Andre Villas-Boas ran that side of things, long before he took charge of Chelsea and Tottenham himself. "That was something of a quantum leap in the field of match analysis," he says of the period.

He continued: "Not many people were doing it at the same level we were doing it at the time. That was in the era of the old DVD players, which would sometimes malfunction, and Jose would smash the projector or the DVD player out of sheer passion!"

The Bolton clip: "hit Gallas"

One preparatory video session, before a meeting with Sam Allardyce's Bolton Wanderers, produced the biggest surprise of all.

John Terry still tells the story with astonishment: "We were watching a video, and suddenly Sam Allardyce appeared in Bolton's training, saying: hit Gallas, he's not good in the air."

He went on: "He was spitting and talking in that way through the microphone. It was like: my goodness, who gets footage from someone's training ground? I still don't know where Mourinho got this footage!"

Those clips handed Chelsea a serious mental and tactical edge, Terry says. They summed up a mentality that left nothing to chance in the hunt for victory.

"I would leave in a coffin for him"

The documentary went beyond the methods of the "Special One". It also laid bare the loyalty he planted in the hearts of his players.

Terry admitted he was ready to sacrifice everything for his manager. He recalls how Mourinho once ignored him in the treatment room because of an injury, so he asked for a strong painkilling injection to get back to training straight away, even as the physiotherapist branded him "crazy".

Then came Terry's famous line: "For him, I would do everything in my power. I would leave this pitch in a coffin for him."

Behind the stern media image, Terry insists, was a "soft side" few ever saw. Every Sunday Mourinho would ask the players to bring their children to the training ground, joking and playing with them.

Across five and a half seasons together over two spells, Terry and Frank Lampard formed the backbone of Mourinho's army, the army the Portuguese described as "going into battle".

Terry concludes: "There was a picture of the Premier League hanging in the dressing room. And from the very first meeting, his words were clear: we will crush them. We will win the league. We will snatch the trophy from them this year. And we did."