Shobeir reveals the hidden truths at Zamalek: the reality of Bezera's offer, the crisis of Morocco's star, and the football company

Ahmed Shobeir has lifted the lid on several key issues at Zamalek. The media figure set the record straight on reports linking Brazilian Juan Bezerra with a move to Shabab Al-Ahli of the UAE, tackled the crisis over Salah Mosaddek's dues, and revealed the latest on the club's football company.

Shobeir said, during his radio statements: "Has an official offer reached Zamalek club from Shabab Al-Ahli to sign Juan Bezerra? No, no offer has arrived at all, and neither the club nor the player has received any official offers so far. Is there Gulf interest in the player? We hear about it just as we hear about interest in other names."

He added: "I'll tell you a surprise, Zamalek does not object to Bezerra's departure if a suitable offer arrives, as the club does not hold on to any player. If an offer worth 6 or 7 million dollars comes, he will be allowed to leave."

Shobeir continued: "At the present time, Bezerra and his agent have received all their dues, and therefore there is nothing to occupy him except regular participation in training with the team."

The crisis over Salah Mosaddek's dues

Shobeir turned to Zamalek's row with Salah Mosaddek, confirming that the club's late payment of the player's dues made the crisis twice as bad.

He said: "Zamalek's crisis with Salah Mosaddek relates to an amount of 400 thousand dollars, and this was the amount due to the player at the beginning, but because of the delay in payment the claims rose to 800 thousand dollars, which was one of the reasons the club was subjected to a disciplinary registration ban."

He added: "Zamalek reached an agreement with Salah Mosaddek, and the player has already received 400 thousand dollars, on the basis that he would receive the rest of his dues at the end of July. But after the club failed to pay the remaining instalment by the specified date, the crisis escalated."

Zamalek's management then contacted Mosaddek, Shobeir explained, and asked him to postpone receiving the remaining amount because of the difficult financial circumstances the club is going through.

Rounding off his remarks on the row, he said: "Salah Mosaddek completely refused the idea of postponement, and informed Zamalek's officials that he would not wait even half an hour, demanding to receive his dues in full, confirming that he would submit a new complaint if he did not receive his money, which requires Zamalek's management to close this file quickly."

The fate of the football company at Zamalek

On the football company, Shobeir confirmed the project has not been scrapped but is in a temporary freeze. He said: "Many people ask about the football company at Zamalek, and the truth is that the project is frozen at present, but it has not been cancelled, and it will not be cancelled, and it may be delayed a little until it is arranged in the appropriate manner."

He added: "It is essential that Zamalek club has the larger share, even if it is at a rate of 51% against 49%. There are entities in Egypt that are not for sale or purchase, and it is not right to talk about selling Al-Ahly or Zamalek. One can talk about a partnership or the existence of a controlling percentage for the club, but it is not logical for the financial crisis to turn into talk of selling these clubs, because they represent a part of the history of Egyptian football."