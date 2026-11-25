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The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has revealed the final shortlists for Africa's best awards for 2026. The field has been narrowed in three different categories, and Egypt and Morocco both have players in the final stage, alongside a number of the continent's biggest stars.

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Egypt's Mostafa Shobeir and El Mahdi Soliman, the goalkeepers at Al Ahly and Zamalek respectively, have missed out on the best goalkeeper shortlist despite featuring among the initial nominations. Al-Hilal's Yassine Bounou heads the list.

Morocco's Ayyoub Bouaddi has fared better. The Manchester City youngster has made the final shortlist for the best young player award, while Al-Riyadh's Mahmoud Hassan Trezeguet keeps Egypt in the race for the best player based in Africa. He'll face competition from AS FAR's Mohamed Rabie Hrimat.

Mostafa Shobeir left out as Bounou heads the best goalkeeper shortlist

Egypt have no representative on the final shortlist for Africa's best goalkeeper award for 2026 , with Al Ahly's Mostafa Shobeir and El Mahdi Soliman both dropping out of the race. Both had appeared on an initial list that featured a number of the continent's leading goalkeepers.

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Just three names remain: Morocco's Yassine Bounou of Al-Hilal, Senegal's Edouard Mendy of Al-Ahli and Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha.

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Ayyoub Bouaddi makes the final cut for best young player

Ayyoub Bouaddi flies the flag for Morocco in the race for Africa's best young player award for 2026. He's one of three players left competing for the continental prize.

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Ivory Coast's Yan Diomande of Real Madrid and Senegal's Ibrahim Mbaye of Paris Saint-Germain complete the list. All three secured their places in the last stage of nominations, and each comes from a different footballing school.

It's a fresh chance for Moroccan football to land one of the individual awards. Interest in Bouaddi keeps growing, and now he gets the opportunity to take on Diomande and Mbaye for the prize.

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Trezeguet, Hrimat and Mokoena in the race for best player based in Africa

Mahmoud Hassan Trezeguet has kept Egypt in the awards race. He made it past the initial nominations and onto the final shortlist for the best player based on the African continent.

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He'll compete with Morocco's Mohamed Rabie Hrimat, formerly of AS FAR and now of Qatar's Al-Shamal, and South Africa's Teboho Mokoena of Mamelodi Sundowns for an award that recognises the standout players based on the continent.

Trezeguet and Hrimat give the category a clear Arab presence, but Mokoena will want the prize for himself. Three names, three nations: Egypt, Morocco and South Africa.