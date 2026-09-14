Media pundit Ahmed Shobier has revealed the truth about the return of Palestinian Wessam Abou Ali to Egypt's Al-Ahly during the upcoming winter transfer window.

Shobier said in radio remarks on Monday: "There was talk published yesterday that Al-Ahly had begun to open discussions or test the waters over the return of Wessam Abou Ali, and whether Columbus Crew would agree to his departure or not."

He continued: "I said, if only, because he was a player who made a huge difference with Al-Ahly, but the Columbus Crew coach said he is the future of the club, there is no chance of him leaving, and he said his injury had affected the team and that he will return soon."

"If there is even half a chance of him returning to Al-Ahly, I say to the Al-Ahly club, do not hesitate. The idea of his return is almost non-existent, but it is important for one to dream and think," he added.

The former Al-Ahly goalkeeper added: "The Moroccan Hossein Ammouta held a very, very long lecture yesterday with the players, and they opened their hearts to one another and spoke together, and you feel that the players are motivated and want the next match, and there is a state of anger because they see that the fans are very, very angry with the performances in the recent period, and the players want to prove themselves and deliver a better level."

Al-Ahly face Abu Qir for Fertilizers on Tuesday in the Premier League. They sit third with 10 points, level with runners-up Zamalek on goal difference and two points behind leaders Pyramids.









The end of the Juan Bezerra saga

Shobier then turned to Zamalek: "Finally the closing credits have rolled on the Bezerra nights saga. Zamalek had no option but to agree to Bezerra's departure, for several reasons, among them that there is no hope left with him. The Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai offer suited him, it settled in his mind and he will not go back on it, money and then the life in Dubai, and Zamalek tried left and right but there was nothing."

He continued: "The club is suffering from a very, very severe financial crisis and so Zamalek is in dire need of money, and the players have dues owed to them and want their money. As I told you yesterday, the financial details of the contract, 3 million dollars cash upon signing, one million dollars in February and one million in August, in addition to one million dollars in incentives and bonuses. Zamalek here is telling you I have 6 million dollars, and there was a 10% commission for his agent close to 600 thousand dollars which was waived, and also 5% sponsorship rights, and the league title bonus which was around 20 thousand dollars, so the player gave all this up. Zamalek is telling you like this, I am reaching approximately 7 million dollars."

"What I knew yesterday was that there was no resale clause for Zamalek club, but I learned that Zamalek in the final metres insisted on writing a clause entitling the club to a 20% share of the value of the player's sale in the future," he pointed out.

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