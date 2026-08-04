Shirt change shortly after the final whistle: Oliver Baumann tells of FIFA madness at the World Cup

"Let football just be football, so that it is about the sport," the 36-year-old goalkeeper said during a media round at TSG Hoffenheim's training camp in Seefeld. "Sport and football are so beautiful, they live from the emotions and from the game itself. That must not be allowed to fade away. Not that all of us who love the sport eventually stop enjoying it because it is being changed so much."

Among the issues Baumann picked out was the handling of the newly introduced World Cup badges: "We had these little badges on the shirt. For players who had been around longer or had already played in several World Cups, it said 'Legacy', while mine said 'debutant' or something like that. And then people walk through the dressing room and pull off these badges, which had only been lightly ironed on. I was told that money was probably still being made from that as well. All I can think is: 'Leave my shirt alone, I want to take it home with me again!'"

The badges are reportedly part of a FIFA sponsorship deal with merchandise manufacturer Fanatics, which also runs the trading card and sticker arm Topps, among others. After the 2030 World Cup, Topps will take over the rights from long-time partner Panini. The badges removed from the shirts are then set to be brought to market in a form that is still unknown.

Oliver Baumann criticises hydration breaks and final stadium

He also took aim at the implementation of the controversial hydration breaks, regardless of the actual climate: "In Houston, for example, the stadium was air-conditioned to 22 degrees, but just because it was on the paper, the break was still taken." A number of TV broadcasters used the drinks breaks to show extra advertising blocks.

Baumann also criticised the conditions at the final stadium in East Rutherford near New York, where Germany played their third group match against Ecuador. "The pitch was bone dry. For me, that would not have been a final stadium, at least not in terms of the playing conditions."

At the World Cup, Baumann served as Germany's reserve goalkeeper behind returning keeper Manuel Neuer. Despite all the assurances from Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann before the tournament, Baumann was ultimately demoted to number two before the squad nomination, amid distinctly critical undertones.

"He was sorry about how everything turned out in the end," Baumann said and vowed that he still had "a very good relationship" with his former coach, "we already had that back then. Sporting decisions are then accepted and for me the matter is settled."

Germany went out in the round of 32 against outsiders Paraguay, and Nagelsmann subsequently resigned under gentle pressure from the DFB leadership. Jürgen Klopp has now taken over the senior national team in his place.