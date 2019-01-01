Shin Tae-yong to be tasked with Indonesia senior and junior teams

Tae-yong is expected to be in Indonesia a day after Christmas to sign a contract to be the new head coach of the country's national team.

The South Korean admitted that he wasn't only asked by the Indonesia Football Association (PSSI) to revolutionise the senior team, but also to improve the Under-23 and Under-20 teams.

Tae-yong rejected the advances of club Shenzhen FC and not even the offers from several top J-League clubs could change his mind on the matter.

"I will go to Indonesia on December 26 to sign the contract. Nothing will change and that is finalised.

"I've been asked to improve all aspects of the national teams including the junior teams what with the World Cup U-20 being held in Indonesia," said Ta-yong in a Dong-A article.

Indonesia is the host of the FIFA tournament in 2021 where the current Under-19 players are expected to be the group that will feature in the tournament.

The coach has plenty of experience in age-group level having taken to the last 16 of the U20 World Cup in 2017 as well as qualifying the U23 side to the 2016 Olympics.

