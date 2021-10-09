Shimanyula blames Mwendwa and Harambee Stars' 'cartoon' selections after Mali humiliation

Kakamega Homeboyz chairman Cleophas Shimanyula believes it is high time Nick Mwendwa was removed from Football Kenya Federation.

Pressure is currently building against the federation and the Harambee Stars technical bench, after Thursday night's 5-0 defeat away to Mali in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

The administrator says "enough is enough" and the current office should be removed for the betterment of football in the country.

'They are now quiet'

"Currently, nobody is talking, everyone now is quiet [after voting Mwendwa] in," Shimanyula told Goal on Saturday.

"Some decisions were really shocking. Why did [Engin Firat] leave Ulinzi Stars goalkeeper James Saruni and opt for cartoons?"

The goalkeepers selected in the squad were Ian Otieno, Farouk Shikhalo and Brian Bwire.

"We are being taken back which is not good. If I don't speak, no one will; it is high time Mwendwa and his people were removed from office because they are not doing anything good for Kenyan football. He should leave because he is taking Kenya backward."

Will Kenya redeem their image?

On Sunday, Stars will host Mali at Nyayo Stadium in a Group E assignment, aiming at redeeming their image after the humiliating loss away.

After arriving in the country on Friday, the Turkish tactician claimed full responsibility for the defeat, stating the players are not to blame.

"I take the opportunity to apologise to Kenyan fans [especially] for the first half," Firat told the media.

"If [fans] want to blame somebody then it should be me. But the [players] should be left to concentrate on [the Sunday match against the same opponent]. I need the [players] to have their minds free... for the match."

After Thursday's defeat, Kenya are third in Group E with two points. They shared the spoils with Uganda and Rwanda in 0-0 and 1-1 draws, respectively, in their initial matches.

The West Africans registered a 1-0 win over Amavubi at home before settling for a stalemate away to the Cranes. The latter defeated Rwanda by a solitary goal to take their points tally in the pool to five, two fewer than leaders Mali.

In the next round of fixtures on Sunday, Kenya will be hosting the Eagles, while Uganda will be entertaining Rwanda in another Group E fixture.