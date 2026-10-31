Shiloh 't Zand dealt Feyenoord a heavy blow at De Kuip on Saturday evening. The midfielder, on loan from the Rotterdam club to Fortuna Sittard, scored the equaliser in the 86th minute and told ESPN afterwards that the late goal felt almost like a winner.

"Yes, I think so," 't Zand said when asked whether his goal felt like a victory. "When you look at the whole match, it gets difficult at times, of course, and when you score in the 86th minute, it's just wonderful."

Scoring against Feyenoord at De Kuip was nothing new for 't Zand. The midfielder had previously scored in Rotterdam for Heracles Almelo and relished his second Eredivisie goal against his parent club. "It's a great feeling, of course. I'm a boy from Zuid, and to score at De Kuip against Feyenoord is just a great feeling."

The 23-year-old midfielder admitted that facing Feyenoord brings out something extra in him. "I think you're naturally a little more fired up, but I want to give 100 per cent in every match and be important for the team. It's nice that it worked out today."

For 't Zand, Fortuna owed the point above all to the way Danny Buijs's side defended. "When you look at the whole match, we stayed compact as a team and it wasn't easy to play through us," he explained.

The Limburg side tried to force Feyenoord out wide while looking to threaten on the counter-attack. "We always try to make the opposition come down the outside, and if you create little or almost nothing from there, it's difficult to score against us. I also think we can be dangerous on the counter-attack, and we showed that a few times today."

Before the match, Feyenoord manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst spoke positively about 't Zand's development. At Fortuna, the midfielder is getting the playing time he had sought in Rotterdam. "I came to Fortuna to get minutes and show what I can do. Last year I got minutes with Jong Feyenoord, and it's great that Fortuna and the manager are now giving me a chance here in the Eredivisie."

The Feyenoord loanee went wild after scoring his equaliser, celebrating with a knee slide. Some players choose not to celebrate out of respect for their parent club, but 't Zand saw no reason to hold back. "I play for Fortuna and I score for Fortuna. So I celebrate for Fortuna."