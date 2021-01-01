Sheringham sees Kane snubbing switch to 'anywhere in the world' as trophy keeps star striker at Spurs

The former Tottenham frontman, who left for Manchester United in his playing days, believes Carabao Cup glory will be enough to retain talisman

Carabao Cup success could be enough to keep Harry Kane at Tottenham, says Teddy Sheringham, with a loyal frontman being tipped to stay put despite having the option to "go anywhere he wants in the world".

One of the most consistent and prolific strikers in the global game continues to see questions asked of his future in north London, despite being tied to a contract through to 2024.

England captain Kane has never considered leaving the club that offered him a big break, but he is yet to get his hands on major silverware and has seen talk of interest from Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain re-emerge ahead of another transfer window.

What has been said?

Former Spurs frontman Sheringham, who made his own move to Old Trafford in his playing days, told the Evening Standard ahead of Tottenham's League Cup final clash with Manchester City on Sunday: "I didn't want to leave Tottenham.

"I wanted the best players in the world to come and play with me. But it was so obvious to me that that wasn't going to happen. My time was running out, I felt like if it's not going to happen here, I need to go and play with the best players in the world.

"You can't say any fairer than that. If Harry thinks that's the case, then he could go anywhere he wants in the world, but I think he's happy. If he wins his first trophy on Sunday, I think he will stay. Hopefully, that goes on to bigger and better things.

"I think if he sees something different, he needs to move away. They're trying, without a doubt, so as long as that continues I think Harry will be happy."

Who else has been discussing Kane's future?

Ex-Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp is another that believes Kane's services can be retained by a team that recently got caught up in the Super League debacle.

He told PA Sport: "If Harry believes he can win trophies with Tottenham with whoever they bring in as manager – and I’m sure they’ll bring a big-hitter in again – he’ll convince Harry to stay there and win things.

“He’s in a good place at Tottenham. I’d love to see him be a one-club man. Tottenham have been good to him and he’s been great for Tottenham, I think they’re a good partnership and hopefully he sticks around."

The bigger picture

Kane has admitted in the past that personal ambition will lead him to mull over his options at some stage.

Tangible success would be a useful bargaining tool for Spurs as they seek to keep a prized asset in his current surroundings.

They will be desperate to see a club talisman leading a trophy charge against City, with Kane expected to shake off an ankle injury in time to line up at Wembley against Pep Guardiola's Blues.

