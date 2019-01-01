Sherifatu Sumaila on target as Mallbacken crush Borgeby

The Black Queens forward netted the opener as Filip Rinstad's ladies gained maximum points to move away from the drop zone

Sherifatu Sumaila scored the opening goal as Mallbacken earned a 6-2 win over Borgeby in a Swedish Elitettan game on Saturday.

The Ghanaian international last found the back of the net in her side's 2-1 win over Lidköping on August 17, and she inspired her side's triumph to boost their bid to avoid relegation.

The 22-year-old, who joined Mallbacken from Djurgarden this summer, broke the deadlock six minutes from half time.

Seven minutes after the restart, Irvina Bajramovic doubled the lead for the visitors but Julia Welin pulled one back for the hosts in the 68th minute.

In the 76th minute, Bajramovic extended Mallbacken's lead with her second of the match before Ebba Renberg added the fourth five minutes later.

However, Elin Persson scored to reduce the deficit for the hosts in a late fightback but Bajramovic struck her third and fourth goals of the encounter in the last six minutes to guarantee the triumph.

Sumaila, who was in action for 79 minutes before being replaced by Hedvig Pettersson, has scored 10 goals in 20 outings this season for Mallbacken.

The win moves Mallbacken to tenth on the log with 27 points while Borgeby are 13th with 11 points after 24 games.

Sumaila's side will be guests to third-placed Uppsala on Saturday, while Borgeby will visit leaders Umea on the same day.