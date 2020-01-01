Sheffield Utd Premier League fixtures: Full 2020-21 match schedule

The Blades were a breath of fresh air in their first season back in the Premier League and will have to fight against second-season syndrome

begin the 2020-21 Premier League with a match against at Bramall Lane on Monday, September 14.

Having earned a top-half finish on their return to the top flight, the Blades will have to redouble their efforts in order to preserve their place in the division this term.

After a meeting with Wolves, Chris Wilder’s side tackle in their first away game before a Yorkshire derby date with promoted Leeds at home.

More teams

October will see the Blades encounter , and , while November begins with a fixture against .

travel to Bramall Lane in mid-December, while Boxing Day will see visit South Yorkshire. The Blades go to two days later and start 2021 with a trip to .

The end of January brings back-to-back away dates with Man United and City, while the return meeting with Leeds at Elland Road is at the start of April.

Article continues below

The season ends for the Blades with a home game against Burnley on May 23.

Check out Sheffield United's Premier League fixture list for 2020-21 in full below.

Sheffield United Premier League 2020-21 fixtures