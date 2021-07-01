The Manchester United defender is still on a high in the wake of the Three Lions' stunning Round of 16 win against Germany

Luke Shaw has described England's Euro 2020 journey so far as an "amazing experience", admitting that he hasn't "felt this happy in a long-time" ahead of the quarter-finals.

England are being billed as favourites to win the European Championships for the first time in their history after knocking Germany out of the competition at the Round of 16 stage.

The Three Lions' 2-0 win at Wembley on Tuesday was their first against Die Mannschaft in a major tournament for 55 years, and Shaw says the mood of positivity in the camp is now at an all-time high.

What's been said?

“Everything about the last day or two has been so good and I haven’t felt this happy in a long time," the Manchester United defender said while appearing on Lions’ Den connected by EE. "I’m hoping that all the fans feel the same way.

"The experience has been amazing, and the spirit and togetherness of the squad is something I’ve not experienced before.

"You can see how close everyone is and the way they’ve made SGP is unbelievable too.

"It’s gone so fast as well but we’ve been here for nearly a month, so time is flying but we’re enjoying it.”

How did England see off Germany?

Gareth Southgate executed the perfect gameplan against the Germans as England held their old rivals at 0-0 for 70 minutes before the introduction of talismanic midfielder Jack Grealish.

The Aston Villa star injected fresh life into the Three Lions attack and had a hand in the opening goal, playing the ball out wide for Shaw to cross towards the onrushing Raheem Sterling in the centre of the box, and the Manchester City winger finished with aplomb.

Grealish then provided the assist for Harry Kane to head home the crucial second for the hosts, with Shaw delighted to be a part of such a memorable occasion.

“The game speaks for itself really," he added. "We tried not to big the occasion up but everyone knew how big the occasion was of course. It meant so much to us as players and the celebrations and joy that we brought to the fans was honestly brilliant.

"I saw all the videos from the World Cup and I thought ‘I want to be a part of that’ and to put smiles on people’s faces - I think that game will go down in history. It’s always a great feeling to keep a clean sheet and I think we defended really well.

"But then when you have that extra feeling of being involved in a goal - especially in a game like that - how crucial it was, it kind of felt like I’d scored to be honest.”

What's next?

England are now set to face Ukraine for a place in the last four, and will be expected to win the quarter-final tie comfortably in Rome on Saturday to set up a clash with either Denmark or the Czech Republic.

However, Shaw has warned the Three Lions that they cannot afford to take their next opponents lightly as they prepare to travel away from Wembley for the first time in the tournament.

“They changed their formation in the last game [against Sweden] so we need to be a bit wary of that," he said. "We will have unit meetings to know what to expect but it’s about us and we need to make sure we go into this game in the right manner and turn up on the day.

Article continues below

"We’ve been really lucky to play all our games at Wembley which has been unbelievable so this will be a different test but a test that we’re ready for. We solely focus on this game now because if we don’t get a result, the result against Germany doesn’t count for anything.

"We’ve always had the belief that we can go the whole way but especially with the result we got against Germany that gives us extra confidence.”

Further reading