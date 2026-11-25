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Shakhtar Donetsk vs Fenerbahçe: kick-off time

Champions League - Game Week 5 25 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Stamford Bridge

Shakhtar Donetsk take on Fenerbahçe in the Champions League at Stamford Bridge in London, where the Ukrainian club are staging their home game.

It's been an up-and-down season for Shakhtar so far. Arda Turan's side drew 1-1 with Livyi Bereh in the Ukrainian league last time out, having lost 1-0 away at Sporting CP in the Champions League before that.

They sit 21st in the league phase. The pressure is on to pick up points in London.

Fenerbahçe arrive with mixed form. Beating Liverpool 3-2 in the Champions League was a statement, but they could only manage a 2-2 draw with Kocaelispor in the Süper Lig last time out.

Emre Belözoğlu may be able to count on Romelu Lukaku up front, with the striker named in the projected starting XI. Mason Greenwood and N'Golo Kanté are expected to make an impact behind him.

Talking points of the week: what's been happening at Shakhtar Donetsk and Fenerbahçe?

Shakhtar have two wins, two draws and one defeat from their last five matches. They drew 1-1 with Livyi Bereh most recently and 0-0 with Dynamo Kyiv before that. The defeat came at Sporting CP, a 1-0 loss, while their biggest win was a 3-0 cup victory over Dynamo Kyiv. Their goals record over that run stands at 6-2.

Fenerbahçe's run reads two wins, one draw and two defeats. Their latest outing ended 2-2 at Kocaelispor, after they had won 5-0 at Corum FK and beaten Liverpool 3-2. Göztepe (1-2) and Galatasaray (1-2) both beat them in the league. Their goals record reads 12-8.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Fenerbahçe: line-ups

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Fenerbahçe: form

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Fenerbahçe: head-to-head record

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Fenerbahçe: standings