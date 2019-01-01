Shahdan earns 60th cap for Lions in win over Palestine

Tampines Rovers midfielder Shahdan Sulaiman reaches 60 appearances for the Lions

It has been a while since Shahdan Sulaiman last featured for Singapore's national team.

A dip in form and a spate of injuries caused him to miss serious playing time. However, his performances this season for has been nothing short of excellent as the Stags are still in the hunt for the league title.

And a large part of that has been down to Shahdan - emerging as a talisman for the team. Against Palestine, on Tuesday he earned his 60th cap playing for the Lions while helping Singapore beat the middle eastern team.