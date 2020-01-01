Sevilla’s target is to qualify for the Champions League – Jules Kounde

The Benin-born Frenchman has reiterated his side’s aim of playing in the elite European competition next season

Jules Kounde has revealed are focused on qualifying for the when resumes.

The Spanish top-flight was forced into a hiatus in March along with major football leagues across the world due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The league has, however, been given the green light by the government to restart behind closed doors on June 11 after safety measures have been put in place.

More teams

Julen Lopetegui’s men are currently third on the table with 47 points from 27 games, below and . They will take on on June 15.

The 21-year-old centre-back, who is eligible to play for the Republic of Benin, stated his side’s aim is to maintain their current position on the log.

"We're not worrying about the table, although our aim is always clear, it's being in the Champions League. We're third and we're going to defend this position to the end to finish in those places," he told the club website.

"I have no doubt that we would return very well. We trained really well at home with the help of the coaches and we came back very prepared. Although the feelings of training at home are different and difficult. We feel good and we've already been back a month, we feel good for the first match.

"The mental and physical aspects are always important, but I think the mental aspect will be a little bit more important than normal because the fans won't be there to support us and it will be different.

“We're going to be in an environment we know little about and concentration is going to be very important during these days".

Kounde has played 26 times for the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan outfit in this campaign across all competitions and he is looking to continue his consistent showing for the side to boost his morale.

"As long as I play some matches consecutively I have more confidence, but when there have been difficult moments I never lost confidence. If you don't have confidence in yourself it's very difficult,” he continued.

“I was playing well before the break and I feel good now, I'm very keen to return to competitive action. It helps to be able to be with my teammates and fellow defenders. I'm a person who listens a lot and I take on board any advice they give me, because we're a team and everyone has their own importance within their age.

Article continues below

"It's very important to be confident in yourself, every player here has their importance. We're a team, although some play more and others less, but it's crucial for the team to be united and ready to play so many matches in so few days. Anything can happen in these games and it's important that we're all together.

“We've had a good month of preparation, we're ready. We've got a few things to look at before the match but we look good and we're very keen to play and begin La Liga again. We've got a lot of energy".

Victory against Levante will help Sevilla strengthen their third position as they are currently only one point above and .