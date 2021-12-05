Seven goals conceded in three games - Can Jamshedpur FC take advantage of ATK Mohun Bagan's leaky defence?

It is not often that you come across a side managed by Antonio Habas struggling defensively. His teams are known for a mean defence which keeps things tight at the back. However, in the current Indian Super League (ISL) season, their defence has been patchy and has already let in seven goals in three matches. The fixture against Mumbai City FC showed major chinks in their armour as they were outclassed 5-1. Although a couple of goals were questionable, their defensive performance was concerning.

Moreover, it is not for the first time this season that they have been porous at the back. Against FC Nasaf in the AFC Cup, they broke down like a pack of cards and conceded six goals. In both the matches, they conceded an early goal and then the floodgates opened. So if Jamshedpur can strike in the initial stages of the match, it can potentially take the sting out of the Mariners.

Greg Stewart showed his class against Hyderabad FC and it will be a task for the Bagan defenders to keep a check on him. The former Rangers player has been a threat up front and if he forms a good partnership with Nerijus Valskis upfront, Pritam Kotal and co. will have their hands full. Nonetheless, ATK Mohun Bagan also have enough firepower upfront in Hugo Bomous and Roy Krishna and if the duo gets going with some help from Joni Kauko in midfield, they will be a force to be reckoned with.

For neutrals, it will be a mouthwatering battle as two astute tacticians in Owen Coyle and Habas go up against each other. The managers have faced each other four times in ISL with each winning twice. Let us now have a look at a few more interesting stats involving the two teams.

Jamshedpur FC are currently on a five-game unbeaten streak (W3 D2), the highest active such streak in the Indian Super League. The last time, the Red Miners had a longer such run was from November 2020 to December 2020 (six games). ATK Mohun Bagan’s Roy Krishna has scored 19 goals from open play since the beginning of the 2019/20 Indian Super League season, the most by any player in the ISL during this period. No player has made more touches in the opposition box in the current Indian Super League campaign than Jamshedpur FC’s Nerijus Valskis (17), which is tied with Kerala Blasters FC’s Jorge Pereyra. Jamshedpur FC’s Greg Stewart has a passing accuracy of 86% in the opposition half, the most in the ongoing Indian Super league for any player to have attempted 20 such passes. 25 of his 29 passes in the opposition half have been successful this term. For any player to have attempted a minimum of five crosses/corners in the current edition of the Indian Super League, Jamshedpur FC’s Alexandre Lima has the best such accuracy this term (67%). Four of his six crosses/corners have been successful.

Stat Courtey: Opta Jeev