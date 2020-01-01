‘Setien not a coach we’re backing for the future’ – Barcelona presidential hopeful Font wants Xavi in the dugout

Questions are being asked of the man currently calling the shots, with one of those looking to take control at Camp Nou already planning change

Quique Setien is not a coach that are “backing for the future”, claims presidential candidate Victor Font, with those looking to take control at Camp Nou planning on bringing Xavi back to the club.

The reigning champions only made a change in the dugout back in January, as two-time title winner Ernesto Valverde was ushered through the exits.

Setien was appointed in his place, but has struggled to convince many during his time at Camp Nou.

Barca have been knocked from the top of the table by arch-rivals , with star man Lionel Messi said to be concerned by leadership issues on and off the field.

Font admits that Setien is not viewed as a long-term solution in Catalunya, telling Ole: “He's the current Barca coach so for that reason alone he deserves all our respect and support.

“For me personally he's a coach I've always liked but it's true too that he's not the coach we're backing for the future.”

Barcelona are due to hold presidential elections in 2021, with Font among those looking to seize control from Josep Maria Bartomeu.

If he proves successful in that quest, then his intention is to have former fan favourite Xavi filling a prominent coaching post

“Absolutely,” Font said on a World Cup winner who is currently working at Qatari outfit Al Sadd.

“It's true that Xavi will be the coach when he decides, whoever is president, because Xavi is Barcelona and their biggest hope.

“I'm sure there will not be another project that has worked for so long to ensure that the sporting project that Xavi has in his head can be executed with the maximum chance of success.

“Xavi perfectly fits the profile of a player from here, formed in the youth academy, and knows and defends the style we defend ourselves.

“In the case of having the honour to be in charge, he will be the centre around which the whole football project will pivot in the coming years.”