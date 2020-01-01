Sessegnon reveals online racist abuse as Tottenham slam 'repulsive' messages

The talented wide-man called out the messages as his parent club also provided support

Ryan Sessegnon has become the latest footballer to cop racist abuse on social media with and throwing their support behind the winger.

The 20-year-old, who is on loan at Hoffenheim from Spurs this season, shared messages of abuse sent to him on his own Instagram story.

Sessegnon was subjected to profanity in the messages and was called a 'slave' by the fellow Instagram user, who has since deleted their account.

The under-21 international displayed the abuse on his story with the caption: "Honestly unbelievable. The craziest thing is I'm not even surprised anymore. Disgusting."

Both Tottenham and Hoffenheim used their own social media accounts to denounce the incident, with the Premier League club declaring the racist comments as 'repulsive'.

"Everyone at the club is with you @RyanSessegnon," the tweet from Tottenham's official account read.

"We are proud of the rich ethnic diversity that exists across our communities, fans, staff and players.

"We are driven by inclusion and equality for all and nobody should have to endure such repulsive abuse."



Sessegnon's current club Hoffenheim tweeted yesterday: "Today, our player @RyanSessegnon was the target of horrific online racist abuse.

"#TSG stands for tolerance, integration and respect. We reject all forms of racism, discrimination and exclusion and say #NoToRacism!"



The left-sided talent, who can play both full-back and winger, has made five appearances for Hoffenheim in all competitions this season, and featured in all 90 minutes during their recent clash against Union Berlin on Monday.

Sessegnon joined Spurs from for the 2019-20 season but struggled to break into the first team, only managing 12 appearances and one goal throughout the entire campaign.

His breakout season occurred in 2017-18 when he scored 15 goals in the Championship for the Cottagers, including a hat-trick as a 17-year-old.

He ultimately helped Fulham to achieve promotion and went on to enjoy a solid debut campaign in the Premier League with the club in 2018-19, making 38 appearances in all competitions.