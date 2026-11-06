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Chief scout Nils Schmadtke has firmly rejected the serious allegations made amid his impending departure from Bayern Munich.

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"I spent a long time considering whether to comment on the reports of the past few days. Normally, I let my work speak for itself. But this time it is not about my work, but my character. So here are a few clear statements," Schmadtke wrote on LinkedIn on Thursday.

The 37-year-old son of long-serving Bundesliga executive Jörg Schmadtke continued: "I have never passed confidential information to the media. Not in Munich or anywhere else. I have never put down people under my responsibility. I am demanding, and can be difficult when it comes to quality. I am not disrespectful. And none of what was written had even the slightest connection to my departure from Bayern Munich. I do not discuss internal matters publicly. I have not done so at any of my previous clubs, and that remains the case now."

As for what he believes prompted his early departure from Bayern Munich, Schmadtke offered no explanation. In recent weeks, several reports accused him of, among other things, an overly abrasive management style and passing internal information from his team to the media. On Monday, Bayern Munich announced that they would part ways early, on 31 January 2027. Schmadtke's contract had originally run until summer 2027.

Christopher Vivell, who oversees scouting at Manchester United, had reportedly been the favourite to succeed Schmadtke at Bayern Munich. That prospect has now "cooled", according to tz. Sporting director Christoph Freund has the task of finding a successor and knows Vivell from their time together at RB Salzburg. But board member for sport Max Eberl is reportedly unconvinced about bringing another key figure from the RB set-up to Bayern.

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Bayern Munich: Nils Schmadtke considered a close confidant of Max Eberl

In October 2024, Schmadtke took charge of scouting for Bayern Munich's first team and youth players. He is considered a close confidant of board member for sport Max Eberl. The two had previously worked together at Borussia Mönchengladbach.

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"My time at Bayern Munich was educational and a very positive experience. Working at a club of this size, with these expectations and at this pace, has helped me develop professionally and personally," Schmadtke wrote. "I am proud of what we have built over these two years. We restructured the scouting department, brought the first team and campus closer together and took new approaches to contacting players. It was a team effort. I thank my team for your commitment, your ideas and your trust. None of it would have been possible without you."