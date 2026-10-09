Serie C, the bookies pick the favourites: Brescia, Spezia and Bari are in pole position for promotion

Union Brescia (Group A), Spezia (Group B) and Bari (Group C). Those are the main favourites, according to the bookies, to win their respective Serie C groups and secure direct promotion to Serie B. Brescia have drawn four of their last five matches and sit second, five points behind leaders Cittadella. Even so, the experts still make Corini's side favourites for the title, with Betflag pricing their top-spot finish at 2.00, while the Veneto club are on the board at 2.25. The rest are well adrift, with Ospitaletto and Trento both at 15.00 to finish top at the end of the season.

Over in Group B, Spezia drew on the opening day and then rattled off seven straight wins to climb above everyone else. The experts see little doubt over the title race there, with Betpassion pricing their league win at 1.65. Reggiana, fourth in the table and eight points back, are Turati's side's most credible challengers, with first place paying 4 times the stake. Ravenna are at the same odds, while Grosseto and Perugia trail at 20.00 and 30.00 respectively.

As for Group C, Potenza lead the table but the bookies prefer Bari and Catania. The Apulian side have just suffered their second defeat of the season, yet the bookies still make Rastelli's boys favourites for the title at 2.75. Catania, fourth and six points off the top, are priced at 4.00 for first place. Slightly further back sit Salernitana, worth 5 times the stake, just like the Lucanians at the top of the table.







