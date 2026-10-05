Serie C, so many managerial tremors: Semplici or Stellone for Casertana, while at Brescia and Barletta Corini and Paci are at risk

So many managerial earthquakes in Serie C, just six rounds into the season. In Group A,Cittadella are enjoying a fine campaign, but absolutely nobody expected them to be five points clear of Brescia at this stage. Pasini's club were, and perhaps still are, seen as the big favourites for promotion to Serie B, but these opening rounds have painted a very different picture: far too little to justify ambitions of going up, and a clear sense that something simply is not working.





Corini under threat at Brescia, revolution at Caserta - Eugenio Corini is now under pressure: last season Diana's points-per-game average was not far off and the club still decided to sack him. Elsewhere, from north to south, several managers have already gone, including at Folgore Caratese, Gubbio, Casertana and Casarano: Belmonte, Di Carlo, Espinal and almost certainly Di Bari are on the way out, while Carmine Parlato, Braglia, and one of Leonardo Semplici and Roberto Stellone at Caserta are on the way in. Clubs have quickly turned their backs on technical projects, also because of strained relations with the dressing rooms.









Between Bari and Cosenza - Bari, meanwhile, still have an empty Stadio San Nicola: an American businessman who lives in the city, Gregory Vaughn, has come forward with a project for both city stadiums. Rastelli is safe in the dugout, for now, but the defeat in Salerno could bring old nightmares back. At Cosenza, the situation is critical and Coppitelli knew it, but now he risks paying the price himself, as shown by his words after the defeat to Foggia: "We are living through a sporting agony". .





Keep an eye on Barletta - At Barletta Paci's credit is running out: the derby against Bari is still buying him some time, but they urgently need a change of pace after last year's historic promotion. The red-and-white club have in fact decided to part company with immediate effect with transfer consultant Vincenzo De Santis, who, together with the directors, has been central to the discussions launched after the defeat against Giugliano. It is a genuine internal turning point: no managerial change, then, but an intervention in the sporting department at a delicate stage of the season.



















