Serie B, Mantova continue to surprise: for the bookies, promotion at 3.50 is more than a dream

Four wins and two draws from six matches have given Mantova the chance to go top in Saturday's big match against Palermo. They continue to surprise and look increasingly like the real deal at the start of this Serie B season. Bookmakers now see promotion as more than a dream: betting analysts at Planetwin365 and Betflag price them at 3.50. Leading the promotion betting are Palermo, who are also unbeaten with five wins and a draw. They are 1.15 to return to Serie A after narrowly missing out several times in recent seasons.





Despite an uncertain start, Verona still have the experts' backing for an immediate return to the top flight at 2.00. Modena follow closely at 2.25. Like Verona, Cremonese have made a poor start on their return to Serie B, but their promotion odds stand at 3.50. The third team newly relegated to Serie B, Pisa, are also among the leading contenders at 4.00.



