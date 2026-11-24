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Matchday 12 of the 2026-27 Serie A season brought a flood of goals and assists, with outstanding displays alongside others that left plenty to be desired. Inter were the only major side to drop points, drawing 4-4 away to Atalanta. They have seen Lazio pull clear at the top of the table and have been overtaken by a rampant Roma. Milan, Como, Juventus and Napoli also claimed important wins as they climbed a table that remains tightly packed.

But who were the best players in the latest round of Serie A fixtures? Choosing just 11 was no easy task. Here is our selection.

THE LINE-UP

THE TOP 11 IN A 3-4-3



Perri



Ramon, Theate, Cabal



Wesley, Rabiot, McTominay, Moreira



Malen, Pio Esposito, Varela

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GOALKEEPER



Perri: Torino lost 1-0 to Napoli, but the Brazilian goalkeeper could do nothing about McTominay's goal. His saves kept the result in doubt until the end. He denied McTominay several times before producing superb stops against Hojlund and then De Bruyne.

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DEFENCE



Ramon: "Some players are better than others," said Cesc Fabregas, and Ramon certainly is one of them. More than just a defender, he added support in attack and scored the opener. He also denied Mendy what looked a certain goal.



Theate: Flawless at the back, he also provided an assist and posed a constant threat going forward.



Cabal: He grew into the game and scored a crucial goal for Juventus, snuffing out any hopes of a Venezia comeback. Juve have few players who can match him in the air.

MIDFIELD



Wesley: He started on the bench but completely changed the game. It took him just eight minutes to provide the first of his three assists for Malen, with help from Troilo. He was unstoppable and played a huge part in Roma's win.



Rabiot: If several media outlets, Italian and otherwise, are running headlines saying "Rabiot looks like Kakà", it is thanks to yet another outstanding performance. When he surged forward, Frosinone's defenders could only cross themselves. He was responsible for 90% of the first goal and supplied two perfect assists for Ramos and Jashari.



McTominay: Napoli turn to their star player in difficult moments. He was their most determined attacker from the opening minutes, going close with a fine left-footed shot across goal. Ismajli then put him off as he looked set to tap in after Perri saved Politano's shot. He and the Torino goalkeeper were locked in a duel that McTominay eventually won, scoring a goal of vital importance for Napoli.



Moreira: The Belgian talent is in outstanding form. He never takes the safe option, attacks with intensity and works hard in transition too. He did well to set up Cisse for the fifth goal.

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ATTACK



Malen: He came alive late in the first half and then became devastating, scoring four goals. That takes him to 12 goals in 11 Serie A games, 16 this season and 31 in 35 appearances overall. Extraordinary.



Pio Esposito: A hat-trick, the match ball to take home and a purple patch that shows no sign of ending. It is just a shame that his mistimed jump for De Ketelaere's goal marred an otherwise perfect performance.



Varela: A one-man army. He did it all himself, first winning a penalty and converting it perfectly, then scoring a spectacular backheel like a true penalty-box striker. If Monza are outside the relegation zone after 12 games, the Portuguese player deserves all the credit.