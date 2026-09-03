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ACF Fiorentina v Frosinone Calcio - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport

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Serie A relegation: Monza already “condemned” in the betting, Fiorentina flop but according to the bookmakers they are not at risk

Two rounds into Serie A, Monza already look "condemned" to an immediate return to Serie B, while Fiorentina, despite another home collapse, are not being tipped for relegation. Better's betting analysts make Ivan Juric's side the favourites to go down at 1.30. By contrast, as mentioned, Fabio Grosso's Viola, despite shipping seven goals in their first two matches, still have the backing of Snai's experts, who price Fiorentina at 66.00 for relegation to Serie B. Frosinone are also among the sides most at risk at 1.60, with Lecce at 1.75. Venezia, meanwhile, are at 2.15 after impressing against AC Milan, level with Parma, who are listed at 2.35. The odds drift further for Cagliari, offered at 4.00, and Genoa at 4.50.

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