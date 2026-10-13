Serie A, another defeat costs Stroppa dear: bookmakers ‘condemn’ Venezia to relegation, while Parma are now also at risk in the odds at 1.80

Six defeats in their first six league matches, with at least two goals conceded in each, have cost Giovanni Stroppa his job. Betting analysts at Betflag and Planetwin365 reckon the run also "condemns" Venezia to relegation, making them the 1.45 front-runners for an immediate return to Serie B.





At 1.65, Monza complete the "podium", followed by Lecce at 1.75 despite having six points. Among the five teams on four points, Parma stand out. Their odds have tumbled to 1.80 after Alberto Gilardino's debut against Inter, having replaced Carlos Cuesta during the break.





Genoa's first win of the season, against Fiorentina, has given them confidence, and they can "breathe" at odds of 2.50. Fiorentina and Udinese also have four points, but the bookmakers see neither as at risk, pricing relegation at 10.00 for both. Despite their superb start to the season, Frosinone cannot yet be considered safe at 7.00, while Torino are at 9.00.



