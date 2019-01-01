Ramos happy to take penalty duties from Ronaldo

The defender is happy to be taking penalties for Real Madrid after Portuguese star's exit

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is delighted to have penalty-taking responsibilities after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ramos is on spot-kick duties for Madrid after Ronaldo left the LaLiga giants for Juventus in July.

The defender has already scored 10 goals this season – his equal most in a campaign – and said it was nice to replace Ronaldo, while adding he never wanted to offend when he opts for the 'Panenka' from the spot.

"I've taken on the role after Cristiano's departure and I'm delighted to do so," Ramos told Antena 3.

"It [the 'Panenka'] is a way to take them, but I never want to offend a colleague."

Madrid are preparing for a big few weeks, including a Copa del Rey semi-final and league clash against Barcelona, a meeting with Atletico Madrid and Champions League tie against Ajax.

Ramos said it would be a huge month for Madrid, who are third in LaLiga and eight points behind Barca.

"We are facing Barcelona, who are the leaders in LaLiga, and our rivals in the cup," he said.

"We also have the derby with Atletico in LaLiga."

The first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final is on Wednesday.