Is Sergio Ramos' international career over? Luis Enrique snubs PSG centre-back again for final Spain matches before World Cup

Sergio Ramos might be forced to call time on his international career after being left out of Luis Enrique's Spain squad for Nations League games.

Squad for Nations League games announced

Ramos left out of the roster

Curtains drawn on international career?

WHAT HAPPENED? Enrique has announced Spain's 25-man party for upcoming fixtures against Switzerland and Portugal, with veteran Paris Saint-Germain defender Ramos failing to make the roster. Other notable absentees include Barcelona forward Ansu Fati and Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea.

Position Players Goalkeepers Simon, Sanchez, Raya Defenders Carvajal, García, Alba, Azpilicueta, Llorente, Torres, Gaya, Guillamon Midfielders Hernandez, Busquets, Koke, Gavi, Soler, Pedri, Llorente Forwards Morata, Iglesias, Torres, Sarabia, Williams, Asensio, Pino

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ramos was left out of Spain's Euro 2020 squad and has not featured for La Roja since March 31, 2021 against Kosovo. The PSG centre-back has once again been ignored by Enrique, which could indicate that the defender may not figure in his country's plans for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The 36-year-old might be forced to draw curtains on his international career after this latest snub, despite playing regularly for PSG. It has been more than 18 months since his last international appearance and retirement could become an option for a man with a record-setting haul of 180 caps to his name.

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR SPAIN? Enrique's troops are set to return to action in the Nations League when they will take on Switzerland and Portugal on September 25 and 28 respectively.