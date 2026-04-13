Serdar Gözübüyükofficially announced a tough decision the day after the NEC–Feyenoord match

Serdar Gözübüyük has taken his Instagram account offline, one day after the much-discussed match between NEC and Feyenoord (1-1). The referee was very much in the spotlight on Sunday due to a controversial decision, which sparked immense anger within the Feyenoord camp.

The controversy centred on a challenge by Philippe Sandler on Ayase Ueda, who had broken through on goal. Gözübüyükt first kept his cards in his pocket but, after VAR intervention, produced a yellow rather than the red many expected.

Robin van Persie had already made his feelings clear to the fourth official during the match. “What is he doing?! That’s a player who’s broken through, isn’t it?! Unbelievable!” he shouted, visibly irritated. His reaction was not an isolated one.

After the final whistle, the controversy raged on. Defender Anel Ahmedhodzic, who did not play, took to Instagram to vent his frustration. He posted footage of the tackle and wrote: “Unbelievable… With VAR involved and still getting the decision wrong.”

He then asked, “In what world is this not a red card?” adding an angry emoji.

On the pitch, Gözübüyük argued that Ueda had carried the ball too close to NEC goalkeeper Gonzalo Crettaz, so a clear goalscoring opportunity no longer existed.

A day later, Gözübüyük set his Instagram account to private.