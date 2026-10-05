Serbian media rave about Netherlands - Serbia standout: 'A football grandmaster!'

Serbian media are waxing lyrical about Dusan Tadic's display. The NEC forward captained his country in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to the Netherlands and drew plenty of praise afterwards.

Tadic got the nod for Serbia on Sunday evening. The former FC Twente and Ajax player even wore the captain's armband for the national side.

For two years, Tadic did not make himself available for Serbia. He was playing in the Middle East and did not fancy flying all the way back to Europe for every international.

Back at NEC, he has now made himself available again. The Serbian newspapers say that decision has already paid off. His pass for the 1-1, in particular, is attracting praise.

Mozzart Sport highlights two moments. "A great ball to Pavlovic, who did not turn it into a goal, and of course the build-up work for the goal. Few players in Europe can do that like him. All the creativity in our team comes from him. While he was still on the pitch, we were on a par with the Netherlands. After that, no longer," the outlet said.

Sportinjo Informer also lauded the 37-year-old, though it pointed to a major problem too. "When he got tired in the 66th minute and left the pitch, Serbia became hopeless. Shortly afterwards, the decisive 2-1 went in. There are only very few football masters in Europe like him. Serbia do not seem able to combine well when he is on the bench."

Sportklub made the same point. "While he was still on the pitch, Serbia were presenting themselves as a serious opponent ready to score. After that, absolutely not anymore."