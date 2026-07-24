Serbian media are full of praise for the Ajax talent and compare him to Messi

Ajax have drawn plenty of praise in the Serbian media after their 1-4 win over FK Vojvodina in the second qualifying round of the Conference League. Much of it is aimed at the 17-year-old Abdellah Ouazane.

Telegraf were lyrical about Ajax's fourth goal in stoppage time. ''Beautiful and magical. Abdellah Ouazane went past several Vojvodina players like Lionel Messi, after which he somehow managed to find team-mate Mohamed Abdalla with the ball.''

Abdalla was 16 years and 277 days old when he made it 1-4 for Ajax. That made him the youngest goalscorer ever for the Amsterdam club in European competition. The substitute scored three minutes and eight seconds after coming on.

Sportal felt Vojvodina were completely outclassed by Ajax. ''They were no match for the Dutch giants, despite trying to apply pressure. Ajax penetrated the penalty area with ease.''

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Dragan Rosic receives special attention for preventing a heavier defeat for the home side. ''He was in the spotlight, because Rosic prevented a total collapse of his team in the early stages by saving shots from all angles.''

RTS also note that Vojvodina were occasionally able to match Ajax. ''But Ajax had control for most of the match, created more chances and recorded a convincing victory.''

Next Thursday, Ajax host Vojvodina. Given the comfortable win in the first leg, it already looks like a formality.