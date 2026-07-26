According to a report by transfer expert Sacha Tavolieri, after the recent signing of Dutch World Cup participant Crysencio Summerville, who arrived from West Ham United, Al-Hilal want to add more high-profile attacking players. With Diaz, the Saudi giants are now reportedly planning a move for a player from the very top drawer.

Tavolieri says Al-Hilal are tempting the Bayern star with an astronomical net salary of around €25 million per year. The journalist adds that talks have started between the Saudi Pro League runners-up and Diaz's camp. One explosive detail is that Richard Hughes is said to be leading the negotiations.

The 47-year-old Scot is officially still Liverpool's sporting director, but is said to be close to a move to Al-Hilal, though only after the current summer transfer window closes at the start of September. Hughes already appearing to handle major assignments for his intended new club is unlikely to go down well at Anfield. Diaz, meanwhile, still knows Hughes from a brief spell together at the Reds, with the sporting director having taken up his post at the English top club in the summer of 2024. A year later, Diaz moved to Munich.

Will Luis Diaz move? No contact yet between Al-Hilal and Bayern Munich

Tavolieri says there has so far been no contact between Al-Hilal and Bayern Munich. Hughes and Co. would therefore only approach the officials at the German record champions if they first reach an agreement with Diaz. To convince Bayern, Tavolieri claims Al-Hilal would be prepared to set aside between €120 million and €150 million from their total transfer budget of €350 million for this summer to make a Diaz sale appealing to Bayern.





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Still, Al-Hilal succeeding in their reported push for the Colombia international has to be seriously doubted. First, there is the player's perspective. Financially, Diaz would take another huge step with a move to Saudi Arabia. But in sporting terms, he would be walking away from Europe's top level even though, at 29, he is right in the middle of his prime. Diaz has just come through an outstanding first season at Bayern and is one of the key figures in one of the best teams in the world. The chance to fulfil his dream of winning the Champions League title at Bayern is absolutely there, with the club only narrowly losing in the semi-finals to eventual winners Paris Saint-Germain last season.

Despite lucrative advances from Al-Hilal: sale of Luis Diaz is very unlikely

Bayern, of course, have no intention of giving up one of their most important players, who is indispensable in attack. As recently as 2025, the German champions paid Liverpool a transfer fee of €70 million for Diaz, and the 29-year-old's contract runs until 2029. Not only because of his strengths in attack, but also because of his unconditional passion in his work against the ball, the Colombian is an absolute cornerstone in Vincent Kompany's setup.

If Al-Hilal were actually to offer as much as €150 million in transfer fee, Bayern could at least consider a sale. That is an enormous sum for a 29-year-old. On the other hand, Bayern would then have to look for adequate replacement for Diaz, and in this category a potential new signing would hardly come significantly cheaper.





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After three and a half years in Liverpool, Diaz decided last summer to move to the Bavarian capital. So far, the attacker, who with Colombia were knocked out by Switzerland in the last 16 of the 2026 World Cup on penalties, has recorded 26 goals and 23 assists in 51 appearances for Bayern.

Diaz was also still absent from the start of training at Säbener Strasse due to his World Cup holiday, as he was for the first friendly against third-division side Wehen Wiesbaden (1-2) on Saturday. He is also not yet due to report for the short training camp starting on Monday at Tegernsee. Diaz is then expected to begin preparations for the coming season when the Asia tour starts on 1 August.