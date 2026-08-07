Liverpool are on the verge of completing a surprise deal for Ronald Araújo from Barcelona. Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano reported on Friday evening, with his trademark "here we go", that the clubs have reached an agreement over a loan deal.

Liverpool have been looking for defensive reinforcements for some time. In Araújo, manager Andoni Iraola is bringing in a defender who can operate in several positions.

The 27-year-old Uruguayan can play both in central defence and on the right side of the back line. That means Jeremie Frimpong, among others, will face competition on the right flank at Liverpool.

That versatility is exactly what made Araújo attractive to Liverpool. Iraola wanted more defensive options and now appears to have got them with the arrival of the international.

Araújo has been under contract at Barcelona since 2018 and developed into an important player in Catalonia. Last season, coach Hansi Flick appointed him captain after Marc-André ter Stegen was loaned to Girona.

During his time at Barcelona, Araújo also collected plenty of silverware. He won the league title three times with the Spanish giants and lifted the Copa del Rey twice.

According to Romano, the deal initially concerns a loan move. Liverpool have also negotiated a non-compulsory option to buy. How much they will have to pay if they decide to trigger that option is not yet known.