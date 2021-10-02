Senegal’s Sarr and Nigeria’s Dennis win Watford awards

Ismaila Sarr has been named as Watford Player of the Month for September.

In the period under review, the Senegal international was in blistering form for the Hornets having scored three times - most notably a brace against Crystal Palace.

That form also saw him nominated against Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United), Manchester City's Joao Cancelo, Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger and Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maxim for the Premier League Player of the Month diadem.

Sarr’s strong performances earned him Watford’s prize ahead of Joshua King and Danny Rose having garnered 64 percent of the votes.

“Tricky Senegalese winger Sarr produced an outstanding run of performances in September, with his success recognised with a nomination for the Premier League’s own Player of the Month award,” a statement from the club website read.

“Sarr played three games last month, scoring twice in the 3-1 win at Norwich City and the equaliser in last weekend’s 1-1 draw at home to Newcastle United.

“The 23-year-old also featured against Wolves, completing 90 minutes in each of September’s fixtures. Regularly terrorising opposition defences, he became the second most fouled player in the Premier League.”

In a recent interview, manager Xisco Munoz talked about what the 23-year-old means to his squad.

“Sarr for us is a very important player and for the Premier League,” Munoz told Watford media.

“He is a top player and always gives a very good performance. It’s great for us if he wins the award. I think he has respect for everyone and works hard every day.

“He is very good for the young guys and is working to try to give better things in better situations. He always wants to improve.

“We can improve with him and it’s important to talk about him, but the focus is on our team. If our team is ready and working together, we can have better results for Sarr and everyone.”

Meanwhile, Nigeria international Emmanuel Dennis picked up Watford’s Goal of the Month honours.

The former Club Brugge star topped the ranks in the best goals poll for his superb strike against Norwich City – which earned Munoz’s men their first away triumph of the 2021-22 top-flight campaign.

Profiting from a pin-point cross from Kiko Femenia, the striker's powerful header sent the ball past goalkeeper Tim Krul – who was glued to the ground.