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Senegal reclaimed the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title through a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, settling one of the most controversial disputes in the tournament's history. The decision prompted Senegal's Minister of Justice, Moussa Sarr, to celebrate the verdict, insisting that his country had regained its dignity and its rights, and praising the role played by President Bassirou Diomaye Faye in following the case and supporting the legal efforts to defend Senegal's position.

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In comments reported by Senegalese outlet Seneweb, Moussa Sarr said he was relieved by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) decision and praised everyone who mobilised to defend his country's position throughout the dispute.

Sarr singled out President Bassirou Diomaye Faye for particular praise, highlighting his commitment and personal involvement in the case. The fight had backing at the highest level of the Senegalese state.

Sarr's praise was rooted in his own part in the case. Before joining the government on 1 June 2026, he had been a member of the legal team assembled to defend Senegal's interests before the relevant bodies.

He knew the legal process first-hand before taking office, which lends extra weight to what he says about Senegal's battle.

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He also congratulated the Senegalese Football Federation, the legal team tasked with representing the country and the Senegal players who were crowned champions.

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He signed off with a line that summed up the mood in Senegal: "Senegal keep their title and regain their dignity in full."

Senegalese federation reveal details of government support

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Faye's role matters all the more given the official statement Senegalese Football Federation president Abdoulaye Fall issued on 24 November, after receiving final notification from CAS.

Addressing the Senegalese people and the football family, Fall thanked President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, the prime minister and the entire government. He reserved particular gratitude for the Ministry of Sport and its continued support during the crisis.

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That support, Fall explained, began at the ceremony where the national flag was presented to the team on 17 December 2025, and continued over the following months. He stressed that the government's backing respected the legal and institutional independence of the Senegalese Football Federation.

He also highlighted the diplomatic role played by the Senegalese state, which he described as calm and as serving the interests of citizens and African relations.

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Fall went on to praise the legal defence team that led the fight in court, offering particular thanks to its coordinator, lawyer Seydou Diagne. He paid special tribute to justice minister Moussa Sarr, one of the team's founding members.

Sarr, Fall revealed, withdrew from the defence team after his appointment as Minister of Justice on 1 June 2026, in keeping with the professional and ethical obligations of his new post.

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How did the trophy return to Senegal?

The crisis began with the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final, when Senegal met Morocco at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on 18 January 2026.

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Senegal won 1-0 after extra time, with Pape Gueye scoring the winner. The trouble came in the closing minutes of normal time. Morocco were given a penalty, Senegal protested and their players temporarily left the pitch.

When play resumed, Brahim Diaz missed the spot-kick. The game went to extra time, and Gueye's goal settled it.

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The Confederation of African Football (CAF) later took a different legal route. On 17 March 2026, its Appeal Board ruled that Senegal had lost by forfeit and awarded Morocco a 3-0 win. The Disciplinary Board had issued its earlier decision on 11 February.

The Senegalese federation refused to accept that and appealed to CAS on 25 March 2026, seeking to annul the Appeal Board's decision and reinstate the result decided on the pitch.

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Court of Arbitration for Sport settles the dispute

CAS held a hearing in the Swiss city of Lausanne on 8 October 2026 and delivered its final decision on Tuesday 24 November. It upheld the Senegalese federation's appeal, annulled the CAF Appeal Board's decision and reinstated the Disciplinary Board's ruling of 11 February.

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The court found that resuming the match or abandoning it permanently fell within the exclusive discretion of referee Jean-Jacques Ndala. Both teams returned to the pitch and showed they were ready to complete the game, which made the restart a matter for the referee's authority on the field.

It also explained that Articles 82 and 84 of the tournament regulations cover cases in which one team's conduct leads to a match being abandoned permanently. That didn't happen here. The game resumed and finished with a sporting result.

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The panel, chaired by Gérald Simon and including German Ulrich Haas and Italian Luigi Fumagalli, reached its decision unanimously.

CAF responded by saying it respected the court's decision and was ready to take every step needed to implement it. Senegal are officially 2025 African champions once more, and the victory they earned on the pitch in Rabat stands.