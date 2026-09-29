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Abobakr El Mokadem
Translated by

Senegal return from Ethiopia with a hard-fought win, jostling with Mozambique for top spot

Ethiopia vs Senegal
Ethiopia
Senegal
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
Ethiopia
Senegal

Fierce competition in the group

Senegal ground out a valuable away win over Ethiopia, by a single goal to nil, when the sides met today, Tuesday, in the second round of Group 10 in qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ibrahima Mbaye struck the only goal in the 11th minute to hand his side 3 valuable points on the road to the finals.

The result lifted Senegal into second place in the group with 4 points, level with leaders Mozambique but behind on goal difference. Sudan sit third with 3 points, while Ethiopia prop up the standings with none.

A total of 48 teams contest the qualifiers, split into 12 groups of 4, with the competition running over 6 rounds.

The top two in most groups will reach the finals, though the qualification system changes in the groups containing the three host nations: Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

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