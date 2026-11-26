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Juan de Dios Crespo, the Spanish lawyer who represented the Senegalese Football Federation before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), has insisted that Morocco's chances of overturning the decision that handed Senegal the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title are extremely slim, ruling out another change in the identity of the champions.

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The Court of Arbitration for Sport officially awarded Senegal the title on 24 November , upholding the Senegalese federation's appeal against a ruling by the Confederation of African Football. CAF had declared Morocco winners of the final after Senegal's players left the pitch for several minutes.

Speaking on "El Larguero" on radio station "Cadena SER", Crespo said Morocco's hopes of a successful appeal are close to non-existent. "Appeals of this kind very rarely succeed. The probability of the situation changing in Morocco's favour is 0.00001%. I can't say it's impossible, but in practical terms it's almost impossible."

French outlet "Foot Mercato" read the Spanish lawyer's comments as a dig at Morocco.

Crespo, who joined Senegal's legal team last February, insists he was confident from the outset that the original decision handing Morocco the title could be overturned.

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Crespo said: "I was appointed in February, and in March we held a press conference in Paris attended by media from all over the world. The first thing I said was that the decision was absurd and ridiculous, and that it would be changed whatever happened."

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He also explained how he came to represent Senegal. His connections in Senegalese sporting circles played a part, and just two days after his appointment, a Moroccan lawyer was on the phone.

He added: "Senegal's officials contacted me because of my connections there. Two days later, a Moroccan friend who works as a sports lawyer got in touch and told me that the Moroccan federation was looking for lawyers. But I told him that working with them was impossible because I was already on the other side of the case."

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Crespo then turned to the conduct of Morocco's players in the final. Their insistence on staying on the pitch, he argued, proved decisive, especially once Senegal's players returned and the match resumed.

Morocco could have sealed the title, he said, had they refused to let the match restart, or had Brahim Diaz not stepped up to take the penalty. Instead, the Moroccan national team clung to their chance of winning the match rather than treating the title as already decided.