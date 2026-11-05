Raphinha has spoken about his emotions after extending his Barcelona contract until 2030, insisting that another spell in the Blaugrana shirt fills him and his family with pride. The Brazilian captain also revealed his hope of ending his career at the Catalan club.

Across his comments, Raphinha addressed his ambitions for the years ahead, his bond with teammate Lamine Yamal and his desire to win every trophy going, the Champions League above all. He looked back, too, on his journey at Barcelona and the struggles he overcame before becoming one of the team's biggest stars.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Raphinha said: "It is a feeling of great pride for me and my family. Only we know what we go through internally. I feel great pride in everything I have achieved on both the individual and collective levels, and I hope to continue for many years to come. If my physical ability allows me to continue at a high level, I would be happy to end my football career at this club. I give my all for Barcelona."

On his physical condition and the upcoming international break, he added: "Ancelotti understands, as a coach, the need to distribute playing time, and the injury, especially with the Brazil national team. We have spoken, and I am recovering from an injury. My condition is very good, but I am not at full fitness, and there is no need for the Barcelona fans to worry, as I always give my all to be in good physical condition."

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Asked about playing on the same day as the death of Tenerife striker Miguel de Jesús, he explained, as reported by Mundo Deportivo: "I want to play because it is our job. There are people responsible for making decisions in these matters, and we will do what the club says. It was a tragedy and something that affected me deeply, and one of the ways to show respect is to keep working."

Turning to the race for individual awards, Raphinha said: "I always say that I will give my all for the club if my body allows me to, not to compete for an individual award, as it is a very personal matter for each voter."

He added: "The competition with Lamine Yamal is not a real competition for us. I want him to achieve the best statistics and to win everything with the club, and if you ask him he will tell you the same thing. I would be happy if he won ten Ballon d'Or awards, and if I feel in good shape and my body responds, I would be very happy to stay until 2030 and beyond."

On the comparisons drawn between him and the Brazilian stars who came before, he said: "I don't like comparisons. They made history at the club and are loved by the Barcelona fans, and I give my all to earn a place in the hearts of the supporters. When I arrived, I did not imagine being here during the first two years, and many criticised me, but I knew what I could achieve and what I could offer on the pitch, and I had great confidence in my abilities."

Pressed on the legacy he wants to leave at the Catalan club, he explained: "All footballers aspire to win titles, and my goal is to win every possible title. I currently feel very optimistic and hope we continue in this manner. There is one title, the Champions League, that we are determined to win and we give our all to achieve it. I want to win every possible title until 2030."

His goalscoring numbers drew a candid response too. "The numbers surprised me. I did not expect to reach this stage with this many goals. I have changed my position several times at the club, always looking for what is best for my teammates and the coach, and I try to adapt quickly. When I was asked to play as an out-and-out striker I gave my all to adapt. I knew I was capable of scoring goals given the quality we have, but the numbers surprised me somewhat, and now I believe we can achieve more."

Looking ahead to Sunday's La Liga clash with Atlético Madrid, he said: "We play a sport in which 11 players compete against 11, and each team seeks its own interest. I think we have a positive record in the matches we have played there (the Metropolitano stadium). We are aware of our strengths, and when we focus on our goal we are at the peak of our strength, and we must respect Atlético Madrid a great deal."

The Barcelona captain also broke down his attacking role and his movements inside the box: "These movements are very natural for me. I have always done this since joining the club, and I have scored several goals this way, and now players get close to the goal to score. I did not need to learn it, and I don't consult Gabriel Jesus, because he has different characteristics. I am someone who follows new players a lot and notices many details in order to develop my performance."

Which players does he watch? "I watch everyone, Gabriel, Lamine, Anthony and Hamza," he added.

Raphinha reflected on his absence last season and its impact on the side: "I'm not sure what would have happened. Our team has high quality and would not be affected by the absence of a single player. We have an extremely talented team, and everyone who takes part has the ability to add something."

His relationship with sporting director Deco runs deep. "When I arrived, Deco was my agent, and our professional relationship together lasted seven years, and today we have been friends for ten years. I have always considered him like my father. He did a lot for me, and even before I knew my abilities he believed in the possibility of me reaching a club like Barcelona."

He added: "I no longer have an agent now. My wife and I manage my affairs ourselves, and my relationship with Deco is wonderful, and I don't think I lost anything by him not being my agent, because he is very close to everyone."

Returning to his early days at Barcelona, he insisted his approach to adversity had never shifted: "My situation changed thanks to my personal statistics, and from the first day I gave my all. Perhaps I did not achieve the results people expected, but I knew my abilities, and when things go badly you have to think about the best way to change. I have always followed the same approach I follow now, and I gave everything I had with great enthusiasm. I scored goals in the first seasons, then I gained more confidence and maturity."

He went on: "The team is currently delivering an excellent performance. We won after the Real Madrid match. We are at the peak of our level."

He signed off: "We have suffered harsh defeats, but they will not change our determination. Against Paris Saint-Germain, we know how strong they are, as they are two-time European champions. And against Real Madrid, anything can happen in the Clásico. Perhaps we were not at the defensive sharpness we had hoped for. We lost three points, but we are still at the top of the league and in good shape. I want to win the Champions League, and I also want to win the other three titles we hold."