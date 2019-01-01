Semi Ajayi ‘proud’ of Rotherham United despite relegation from EFL Championship

West Brom snatched a late win at the Hawthorns, thus sending the Millers back to the English third tier after only 12 months in the Championship

Semi Ajayi has reacted to United’s relegation from the English Championship, stating he is ‘proud’ of their feats regardless.

On Saturday, a return to League One football was confirmed for the Millers after late goals from Jay Rodriguez and Rakeem Harper ensured West Bromwich Albion claim a 2-1 win, with fellow relegation strugglers having picked up a vital point against .

The defeat saw Paul Warner's men exit the English second tier only 12 months after they gained promotion via the play-offs.

And Ajayi has taken to the social media to reflect on their recent fate, stoking his team up for an instant return.

“Falling down is not defeat. Defeat is when you refuse to get up,” Ajayi wrote on Instagram.

“Proud of my guys regardless.”

This season, Ajayi has been a revelation, taking his transition to the base of the midfield with grace. He scored five goals in March, thus, earning himself the Championship Player of the Month award.

In the off-season, Ajayi and his side will be at the , which kicks off on June 21 in .

The Super Eagles have been drawn in Group B with Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar.