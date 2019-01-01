Semi Ajayi opens West Bromwich Albion account in Fulham draw

The Nigeria international scored his maiden goal for the Baggies to rescue a point for his side at Craven Cottage

Semi Ajayi scored his first goal for West Bromwich Albion in their 1-1 draw with in Saturday’s Championship game.

The international has continued to impress since teaming up with the Baggies from United in the summer.

Against the Cottagers, the defender was again at his best to help Slaven Bilic’s men avoid defeat at Craven Cottage, scoring the equalising goal.

After a goalless first half, Anthony Knockaert broke the deadlock in the 49th minute after he was set up by Ivan Cavaleiro.

With the game looking to end in the way of the hosts, Ajayi scored the all-important equaliser in the 80th minute.

The 25-year-old featured for the duration of the game as his side extended their unbeaten run to five games.

Last season, Ajayi scored seven goals for Rotherham, although his efforts failed to help the Millers retain their championship status.

The defender will hope to continue their impressive form when take on in their next league game on September 22.