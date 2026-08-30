Sem Steijn has had enough of his reserve role and demands an explanation from Giovanni van Bronckhorst

Sem Steijn is finding life tough in a reserve role at Feyenoord, as he admitted to cameras at ESPN. The midfielder, who started last season as captain, has also spoken to head coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst about it.

On Sunday, Steijn was on the bench again against ADO Den Haag. He ended up playing the entire second half, taking his season total to 63 minutes. In his own view, that is still nowhere near enough.

"Yes, of course I came to Feyenoord to play, and to compete for trophies. I would have liked to see this differently. I have to keep fighting and wait for my chance. Then I have to take it."

Reporter Sinclair Bischop then asks whether Steijn also went to head coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst for an explanation. "Yes, obviously," he replies. "What his explanation was? That stays behind closed doors."

While Steijn's desire for more minutes is obvious, he only wants them at Feyenoord. "It is clear that I want to stay. I came here to compete for trophies, to experience Champions League nights. That is why I want to play for this club."

For now, Van Bronckhorst is opting for a midfield with two number 10s, but there is no room for Steijn in it. Luciano Valente and Gjivai Zechiël are getting the nod. Against Go Ahead Eagles, Steijn also came on as a number 6.

Last summer, Steijn joined from FC Twente for €10 million and signed a contract at De Kuip until mid-2029. So far, he has yet to live up to the high expectations.